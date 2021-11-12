Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,248 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 680,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.81 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

