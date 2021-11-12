Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,725 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $94.20 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.