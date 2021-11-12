Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 500,000 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on EBR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

