Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,706 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

