Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Triton International worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

