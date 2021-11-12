Credit Suisse AG Has $4.20 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Installed Building Products worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

