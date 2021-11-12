Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,058 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

