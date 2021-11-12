Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,248 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 680,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

