Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,712 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Triton International worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

