Credit Suisse Group Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $44.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $33.70 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.