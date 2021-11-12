Credit Suisse Group Boosts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $19.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,317,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,101,550. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $8,433,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

