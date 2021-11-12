Credit Suisse Group Lowers TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $36.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $76,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

