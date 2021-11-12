Credit Suisse Group Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $45.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

