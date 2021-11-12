Critical Analysis: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Energy Transfer pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares DT Midstream and Energy Transfer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.26 $312.00 million N/A N/A Energy Transfer $38.95 billion 0.64 -$647.00 million $1.80 5.09

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Transfer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DT Midstream and Energy Transfer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Energy Transfer 0 0 13 1 3.07

DT Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Energy Transfer has a consensus target price of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer 8.43% 15.32% 4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other. The Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines. The Interstate Transportation and Storage segment includes transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and deliver the natural gas to industrial end-users and other pipelines. The Midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation. The NGL and Refined Products Transportation segment engages in the operations transport, store and execute acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a complementary network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment provides transportation, terminalling, acqui

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.