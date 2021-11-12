Critical Comparison: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.13 -$50.06 million ($0.58) -1.64 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.18 -$44.39 million ($0.74) -2.30

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% Steel Connect -7.23% -79.45% -3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MOGU and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

MOGU currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.74%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

MOGU beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

