Critical Comparison: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) versus ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.23%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.26 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -30.94 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.81 -$197.71 million $2.99 5.01

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.47% -1.36% ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.52% 0.33%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

