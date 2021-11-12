Critical Contrast: Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) and Its Competitors

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO.B) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bio-Rad Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors 263 1219 1743 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion $3.81 billion 3.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors $1.12 billion $317.27 million -7.96

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21% Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors -133.95% 17.43% -6.10%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

