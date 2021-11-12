Critical Review: HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) vs. Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.51 -$53.00 million ($0.20) -19.65

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Risk and Volatility

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Cellcom Israel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats Cellcom Israel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

