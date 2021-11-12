Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROMF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

