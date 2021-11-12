Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 331,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,544,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
