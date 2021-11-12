Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 331,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,544,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

