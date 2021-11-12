CSFB Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$28.79 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.