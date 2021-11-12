CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CSW Industrials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,189. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSW Industrials stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.