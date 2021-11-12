CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

