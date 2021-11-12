CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.