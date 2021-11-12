CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

