CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells $355,414.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

