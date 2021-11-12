Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 168.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.