Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,397 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

