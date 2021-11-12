Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,445 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Camtek worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Camtek by 524.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $44.85 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

