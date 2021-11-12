Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

