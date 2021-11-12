Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,684 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

