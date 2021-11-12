Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,324 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

