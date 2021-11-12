Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cue Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

