Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
