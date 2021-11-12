Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Cullinan Oncology worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGEM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $25,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,894.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,011. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

