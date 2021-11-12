CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of CuriosityStream worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

