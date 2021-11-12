Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $21.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. 545,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,045,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,373,706. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

