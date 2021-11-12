Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $357.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.45 million.Custom Truck One Source also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.