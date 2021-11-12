Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 456,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,406. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

