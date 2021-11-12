CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

CVI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,210. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

