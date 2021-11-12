Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,473. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYCN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

