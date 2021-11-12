CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.
CTEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21.
CynergisTek Company Profile
