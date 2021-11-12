CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

CTEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

