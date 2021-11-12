CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.

CynergisTek stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,765. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

