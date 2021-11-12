CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.
CynergisTek stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,765. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
About CynergisTek
