CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.07

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 61406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.