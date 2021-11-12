D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

DHI opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

