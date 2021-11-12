DA Davidson Comments on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SailPoint Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

