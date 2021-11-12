Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.43 ($111.09).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €87.36 ($102.78) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 1 year low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 1 year high of €88.24 ($103.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.