Databroker (DTX) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Databroker has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $282.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

