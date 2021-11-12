Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

DDOG opened at $190.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,515,273 shares of company stock valued at $371,233,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

