Datto (NYSE:MSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Datto (NYSE:MSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Datto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Datto stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 928,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.86. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datto stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Datto were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

