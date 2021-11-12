David Linetsky Sells 3,478 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88.

On Monday, November 1st, David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88.

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 165,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Phreesia by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 332,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Phreesia by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,096,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

