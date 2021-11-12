David S. Boyce Sells 1,500 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

